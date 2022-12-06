No inner-city Christmas lights again for Invercargill

For the second Christmas in a row Invercargill will be without its inner-city festive lights and some city councillors are not happy about it.

In 2021, the Invercargill City Council opted not to put its Christmas lights up in the city with staff saying they had chosen not to because of inner-city construction and some of the wires being taken down where the lights are traditionally hung.

At a council meeting on Tuesday, Cr Peter Kett asked when the lights would be put up this year given “we are days out from Christmas”.

Council’s strategy and assets manager Russell Pearson said they would not be putting the Christmas lights up again this year because a number of strings were still not available.

“I suggest we are going to get the best value by actually considering something in the mid-winter and using them through there.”

Pearson said the council would still have six large Christmas trees put up around the city.

Some councillors expressed their disappointment about the lack of lights.

“Are you saying Christmas is cancelled this year?” deputy mayor Tom Campbell said.

“It seems to me unacceptable, that on the [6th] of December, as a consequence of a question asked by a councillor we hear about this for the first time ...That decision is the sort of thing that councillors are inevitably going to be asked about. The only reason we know is somebody asked an ad hoc question, I really think we should have been asked about that properly.”

Cr Alan Arnold said there were still a number of strings still in place and felt the Christmas lights still could go up on those streets.

“I’m suggesting we don't put them up this year, we put them up in winter,” Pearson said in response.

Cr Alex Crackett said Matariki might be good time to put the lights up, which Pearson agreed.