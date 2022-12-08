Flopsy, Mopsy, Copyright . . . and Peter

Southland’s connection with Beatrix Potter is now pleasing for children, storytellers, historians, and, at last, even lawyers.

A sweetly themed book-shaped Peter Rabbit thinking seat to offer gentle comfort for visitors young and old at Garston Cemetery is copyright-approved, but only after initially fruitless attempts to gain permission were helped along on the time-honoured basis that it’s not what you know but who you know.

The northern Southland township’s cemetery has long been home to a Peter Rabbit hamlet - a rabbit hole under a tree by the church was quietly and unofficially developed, over decades. Anonymously, apart from some additions from the local school.

The result was a rinky-dink community that Potter herself would surely recognise, with the possible exception of the bunny dunny.

The Southland District Council even decided to give it formal planning approval.

More faraway and harder-to-achieve approval was needed when council graphic designer Donna Hawkins hit on the idea of a Peter-themed seat at the cemetery as a comfort for children, and others, in the sometimes daunting context of a cemetery visit.

Though copyright on the famed books themselves had lapsed 50 years after the writer’s death, scrupulous checking revealed separate and thorny copyright issues may remain over the actual images in the books.

Hawkins’ queries around several publishing houses bounced around the world with no response or help, other than cautions to tread carefully with whoever did hold copyright.

But then she came across a post on her district council doorstep, from Cr Margie​ Ruddenklau​, a historic reverie revealing that Potter’s niece Esther Nicholson, had retired to Te Anau after serving as principal at Invercargill’s St John’s school 1936-68.

[Nicholson was more precisely the niece of Potter’s husband, Willie Heelis, and Potter had sponsored Esther’s Oxford University education, from which she emerged among the famed university’s earliest women graduates.]

Ruddenklau knew the background because her own family, the Pottingers, were good friends with Nicholson, and as a child she had visited the (actually somewhat severe) former principal’s small cottage in Te Anau.

Margie Ruddenklau, now thoroughly engaged with the project, had another relative, a cousin, who owned a bookstore and set the copyright quest in the right direction, landing on the desk of Penguin Ventures’ creative director Thomas Merrington. He helpfully steered the southerners to which illustrations could be used, and couldn’t.

The result was compromises - what was going to be called “Peter Rabbit’s Thinking Seat’’ became “Our Peter Rabbit™ Thinking Seat’’ - but the guardians of copyright allowed some subtle Garston-specific imagery be added to the illustrations’ background.

And through Merrington, the consent of Frederick Warne & Co was granted, without fee.

”The seat looks great!’’ Merrington enthused as the design images were tweaked and exchanged.

Donna Hawkins said the idea was to have seats in the district’s small towns to tell a story.

“Peter Rabbit brings comfort to children young and old. Visiting a cemetery can be overwhelming; my hope is anyone who sits here finds comfort through their grief.’’

The idea is to have the seats in our small towns to tell a story, get people to stop, have a break on their journey, look around and see some of the uniqueness Southland's small towns have to offer.

With so many communities with their own stories out there “we would like to tap into some funding opportunities and community partnerships and have more seats throughout Southland”, she said.