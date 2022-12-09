Healthcare system 'collapsing', says quitting Southland ED nurse

Invercargill ED nurse Kerri Templeton was one of six nurses who resigned, or left their role last week.

At 23, and not yet two years into what she’d thought would be a lifelong career, Kerri Templeton has quit her job as an emergency department nurse at Southland Hospital.

And Templeton said she was just one of six from the ED who had either resigned, or left the failing healthcare system in the week leading up to Health Minister Andrew Little's visit to the hospital on November 30.

In an open letter posted online, Templeton said she would be finishing in February, burnt-out and frustrated. Others were leaving to work overseas or in other careers “where we are valued for what we do’’, she wrote.

She had intended to read the contents of her post to Little during his visit but said he had been too preoccupied during a 10-minute allocated slot “to talk to the underdogs or even to the department as a whole’’.

READ MORE:

* ‘It was chaos’: NZ nurse who resigned from understaffed Blenheim hospital

* 24-hour wait for hospital bed highlights urgency for ED upgrade

* Covid-19 'tsunami coming': Emergency nurse says lack of planning causing anxiety

* Minister of Health refuses to take up emergency nurse’s challenge



Templeton had wanted to tell Little the health system was collapsing in front of his eyes.

Like her colleagues, she was not in the job for the money, but for the love of people and the drive to make a difference.

“I am extremely passionate about nursing, like every single one of the nurses you see here today and the ones you won’t – but our passion is fading because the environment we work in is killing it,’’ she said.

“There are only so many days that you can keep fighting for something that never gets better but only gets much, much worse.’’

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff Health Minister Andrew Little visited the hospital last week.

It was not simply that nurses were working longer hours than they were contracted to.

“It means we cannot sit and hold the hand of a dying patient and comfort their family in their time of need.

“It means we cannot put someone’s mother, father, son, daughter or grandchild on a bed when they need it the most, because we have no beds to put them on.

“It means that people are not getting the quality care they require and deserve, and it means people will die.’’

She asked Little what he was going to do about retaining nurses, addressing the lack of resources, and paying professionals what they were worth.

Since posting her message online, Templeton said the reaction from those around her had been “really, really positive’’ and that although she’d felt she could speak only for nurses, she understood why healthcare assistants and midwives had told her they wished they had been included in her post, because they were also suffering under system failure.

John Hawkins/Stuff During his visit, Little was brief on plans for an extension at the hospital. (file photo)

Little said hospital visits were managed by senior management, including senior clinicians, and although he asked to be able to speak with frontline staff, and generally did, this was usually more difficult in such a busy workspace as an ED.

“I need to be careful I am not intruding on the very private work of the unwell people receiving treatment,’’ he said.

At Southland ED he had spoken at length with the head of the department who was very clear about the challenges he faced.

Little had been fully briefed on plans to extend the Invercargill hospital’s ED and add surgical theatres. Following this, he had sought an update from Te Whatu Ora on progress with those plans.

Templeton had contrasted a starting salary in New Zealand of $60,000 per year with Australia where it was $80,000, plus added benefits

Little said the Government had committed to pay registered nurses around $12,000 more a year on average as part of a pay-equity process.

“The deal is currently before the courts, but we’ve set aside more than $500 million a year for it.’’

PETER MEECHAM/STUFF Health Minister Andrew Little says the health workforce, and making sure there are enough workers, is his top priority. (Video first published October 28, 2022)

Registered nurses had had average pay rises of 20% since the Government took office in 2017.

More nurses were being trained, generous bonuses were being offered to those willing to be bonded to hard-to-staff places, and all nurses were guaranteed employment as they graduated,

More nurse practitioners were being trained and there were $5000 grants to cover costs to help former nurses get their registration back and return to the workforce.

Templeton posted that it was “uninviting’’ for the 3000 foreign nurses that had applied for NZ jobs to be waiting up to a year for their application to be accepted.

“That’s out of the Government's hands,’’ Little replied. “It’s the responsibility of the Nursing Council, and it tells me it has had to take on extra staff to handle the record number of applications it is receiving’’.

He said the Government had been making it easier than ever for overseas nurses to come here to work, including a one-stop-recruitment shop to smooth the immigration process, and paying up to $10,000 per nurse to cover the cost of courses they must undertake to get registered in New Zealand.

The health budget had been increased by nearly 45% under this Government and work was under way to rebuild the public hospital network ,including a new southern region hospital in Dunedin.

The Government was working with frontline health workers, unions, employers and educators to develop New Zealand’s first health workforce plan.

“As crazy as it sounds, this hasn’t been done before,’’ Little said.