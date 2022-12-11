Flood turns Gore business into 'swimming pool' after downpour overwhelms stormwater network

Flooding on Irk St in Gore after a thunderstorm hit the town on Saturday afternoon.

A thunderstorm that hit Gore on Saturday afternoon overwhelmed the storm water network, causing flooding to several businesses around the centre of town, with some still left cleaning up on Sunday.

Owner of Studio A, Abby Taylor said she went into her business to put up Christmas light after the rain stopped.

“I went it to put up some lights because I was feeling festive and there was a bit of flooding at the drains but not really any surface flooding, and when I opened the door and stepped in I thought ‘what the heck is going on’.

“It was like stepping into a swimming pool.”

READ MORE:

* Reports of flooding in south Auckland, severe thunderstorm watch lifted

* Severe thunderstorm watch issued for Auckland and Northland

* Severe thunderstorm watch in place for Northland, Auckland



Taylor said she was pleased she decided to go in on Saturday to put up Christmas lights because her business is closed over the weekend, and she would normally set up for the coming week on a Sunday afternoon.

“If I had done that it would be a whole other story,” she said

“We have a team of us sweeping out the water, and towels do not cut it”

Members of the community have been the “sad positive” of the event.

“Everyone has been helping out, and the community has been amazing dropping things off for us, clients helping, friends and family, but members of the community who are not part of the studio have been amazing with help,” she said.

“People that have nothing to do with the studio have dropped off things like dehumidifiers, it’s amazing.”

Taylor said she initially thought she might have to shut down for a week, but as of Sunday afternoon was confident the studio could open on Monday, just with a few dehumidifiers.

Holly Murphy Stevenson/SUPPLIED The show from Holly Murphy Stevenson's home in Gore, as the storm rolled across Southland.

Fire and Emergency New Zealand group manager Scott Lindsay said the heavy rain occurred in Gore, Wyndham and Winton, with crews from around Southland responding to around 20 weather-related calls between 3pm – 7pm.

“Crews assisted with pumping water, lifting and moving valuables or checking on residential and commercial buildings,” Scott said.

Metservice meteorologist Olwyn Bakker​ said the “accumulations of rain in the area may have caused the quick flooding”.

“What I can see is quite chunky rain in the area, it seemed very localised.”

A Gore District Council spokesperson said the thunderstorm came in around 4pm, and the amount of rain from the thunderstorm “overwhelmed the storm water network” and caused surface flooding.

Photos posted to the council Facebook page show flooded roads and comments talk about the intensity of the downpour.

The spokesperson confirmed some businesses were affected, closing on Sunday for cleanup, and that Fire and Emergency New Zealand and Police assisted during the weather event.

A police spokesperson said Police assisted with road closures before handing over to contractors.

A St John spokesperson said there were no call-outs in the area relating to the flooding.

Despite the rain, the Christmas Carnival and Parade went ahead on Sunday, with sunshine and perfect conditions for all of those in attendance.