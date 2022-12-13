Public appeal to help finish book on Tuatapere's Dr Eric Elder

The team behind a book on the life and times of Tuatapere's late Doctor Eric Elder are appealing to the public for more photos and information.

Dr Elder practised medicine in western Southland for more than 50 years.

Project spokesman Lloyd Esler said the book was coming along very nicely.

"We are getting heaps of stuff from the community. We have looked at Dr Elder’s family background, his schooling and university career in Dunedin and his 10 life memberships of different organisations in the Tuatapere District.”

"We are looking for more of the same, personal photos, photo albums about the area. We would like to encourage the public to keep sending us information, any material on Dr Elder that they have would be greatly appreciated,” Esler said.

Dr Elder's son Chris Elder still considers Tuatapere as his home, even though he now lives in Wellington.

“Once a Southlander, always a Southlander. I’m delighted the community has decided to record some of these memories before they fade away forever," Elder said.

Supplied Tuatapere doctor Eric Elder worked in the western Southland district for more than 50 years.

“This book will help put doctoring that was done back then out there for people to see and you don't see the passion that Dad gave to his community very often these days.”

"Dad was involved in a lot of things. He always had the view that he was part of the community and just happened to be the local doctor instead of somebody outside the community providing medical services.”

“I’m very proud of what Dad accomplished in Tuatapere and in the wider medical world. Both Mum and Dad are remembered with great affection and pride by all our family members,” Elder said.

Book project chairman Edwin Lewis said contributions and community support for the project had been encouraging, which meant the book was nearing the halfway mark.

"...if progress continues at the current rate the book should be ready for launching in time for Christmas in 2023.

“We believe Dr Elder’s story will blow people away when they learn of his unbelievable work ethic and the huge geographic area he covered,” Lewis said.

Contributions to the book can be forwarded to Jo Sandford at the Tuatapere Medical Centre email: jo@tuataperemedical.co.nz