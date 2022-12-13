Hit-and-run driver says he was distracted by attempt to warn him to stop

The driver who struck and severely injured Ryan Phillips as he lay asleep on an Invercargill road had driven past a car in the middle of the road, flashing its hazard lights, its occupant waving to warn him.

The 22-year-old driver appeared in the Invercargill District Court on Tuesday to admit a charge of failing to stop to ascertain injury.

Judge Bernadette Farnham accepted him for the Right Track programme for young drivers and noted participation in restorative justice.

He is expected to reappear on June 21 next year, and his name suppression continues. A charge of careless driving causing injury was withdrawn.

The driver told police he had seen the lights on the vehicle and the person inside waving, but had kept driving south on the unlit street, possibly without slowing from 55kph.

He thought the person waving was someone who needed help, and he was looking at them instead of looking completely forward, the police summary says.

When he did look forward, he saw a body on the ground, but it was too late to stop or avoid it.

Phillips, aged 19, was gravely injured and given a 50-50 chance of survival, though his recovery has itself made headlines, as did the calls from police and family for the driver, who fled, to come forward.

He did so, three days later, and said took him so long because he had not wanted to take responsibility and could not believe it had happened. He had been “battling inside his head’’.

The police summary says Phillips had been drinking in an Invercargill inner-city bar which had closed at 2am (turned 3am as daylight saving began) and had been walking home via Dunns Rd.

He had lain down and fallen asleep on the southbound lane of Marama Ave South, in Otatara, with his head near the centre line and feet closest to the side of the road.

Another driver, heading north, noticed him and had stopped in the middle of the road 23m north of Phillips, with hazard lights on.

The defendant, who had been at a small party at a friend’s house in Bay Rd, and had gone to sleep there about 2am, woke about 6am and by 6.17am was driving into Marama Ave South.

After passing the warning car he had swerved but too late and his car’s left tyre, and possibly the differential, hit Phillips. He felt the car bounce.

Though he had been drinking he told police he believed he would have been under the alcohol limit.

When spoken to after the court appearance, Phillips’ father, Nathan Phillips, said he was pleased that the driver had come forward to take some responsibility and it would be good if both the young men learned something from this.

Ryan’s strength was serving him well in recovery – as it has in his survival of the impact - and that was a cause for gratitude.

”He’s doing well. He’s alive.’’