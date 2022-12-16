Are you ready for Xmas in the Park on Sunday?

Xmas in the Park organiser Blair Savory says Sunday’s event will go ahead no matter the weather.

The ultimate feeling of joy is watching families enjoy the festive spirit and that’s a big reason behind Blair Savory running the annual Xmas​ in the Park.

This year’s event in Invercargill is scheduled for Sunday starting from midday to 8pm and will go ahead regardless of the weather.

Savory, who is the managing director of Massav​Productions, which runs the event, said he came back home from overseas a few years ago and noticed a gap in the city of events celebrating Christmas.

This will be the third event to be held. A couple were cancelled due to Covid-19.

“Queens Park is a world-class park and bringing people to enjoy it and help them get into the festive spirit is what makes this event worthwhile.”

Feedback on the event’s popularity was continuing to grow and he hoped for a great turn out this weekend.

Attractions this year included singers Jackie Bristow, who is home from the United States, and Suzanne Prentice.

Entertainers also include: Lachie Hayes, the Bluff Drama Club, Darcy Kerr, the Ascot Park Hotel Brass Band and The Ensemble and Friends and the Saints All Male Choir.

A variety of food trucks will also be available at the park.