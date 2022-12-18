Hawthorndale Care Village development tracking well

Coming along nicely - Hawthorndale Care Village project manager Helen Robinson, left, deputy chair Sarah Hannan and chair Frank O’Boyle at the Tay St site in Invercargill.

The supporters’ stamina is holding up, the strategies are stacking up, and from April buildings will be rising up to form a new village-style model to replicate everyday community life for the aged and people living with dementia in Invercargill.

The Hawthorndale Care Village is maintaining momentum with civil construction work under way and three separate contracts ready in April to go out to tender.

One would be for the villas for the more independent residents, one for the 13 care homes with six or seven people in each, receiving wrap-around professional support, and one for the care centre including a café, theatre and other day-to-day community experiences.

Construction would start in May and would take two years to complete, for a targeted August 2025 opening, board chairperson Frank O’Boyle said.

READ MORE:

* Hawthorndale Care Village draws nearer to reality

* New campaign for Hawthorndale Care Village project

* In living memory

* Dementia village an answer to mounting need

* Dementia village planned for former Invercargill primary school site



It’s a $35 million project, with equity and debt confirmed. The initial $6.5m fundraising target has been met and further fundraising will be to mitigate rising costs during construction.

The civil work – drainage, stormwater, sewerage and roading – had come in within budget which was particularly reassuring as that was often where the most hidden costs lay, Boyle said.

Robyn Edie/Stuff It takes a pile to raise a village . . . a reminder of goal at the Hawthorndale Care Village site in Invercargill.

“Everyone involved is so very passionate,’’ Boyle said. “Everyone understands that we’re trying to do something really good here.’’

It would always be a not-for-profit organisation committed to provide the most normal life possible, reminiscent of each individual’s formative years, providing a sense of purpose in a comfortable, secure environment.

The initiative sprang from the Calvary Hospital, which would close when the village opened on the site of the former Hawthorndale school.

Calvary residents would have the opportunity to transition to the new village, which would be staffed by the Calvary team.