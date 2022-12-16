Southland still wondering about its winner

The winner’s out there somewhere but the ball’s in their court, so to speak.

Southlanders continue to scan one another for signs of suppressed excitement, as the $6.3 million Powerball winner from the December 14 draw has yet to emerge from their ranks.

Whether they have yet to check their ticket, or claiming it is still on their to-do list at this busy time of the year, or the delay is just that laconic southern demeanour, the nineteenth Powerball winner of the year remained shrouded in multi-millionaire mystery by mid-afternoon December 16.

“We don’t have anything to share at the moment,’’ a Lotto representative said.

There isn’t even an identifiable sales outlet to provide some sort of focus for speculation on whom to heartily congratulate or bitterly envy.

All that was known by that stage was that a winning ticket was sold on MyLotto to “a player from Southland’’.

And that it wasn’t you. Right?