The Metservice has issued a severe thunderstorm watch for Clutha and Southland for Thursday afternoon. This storm hit Waikaia, in Northern Southland, on Wednesday.

Lighting and thunderstorm activity might lead to potential flash flooding in the Gore area.

Between 6pm and 7pm over 7mm of rain fell in Northern Southland, a Metservice spokesperson said.

When precipitations passed 6 mm/h, the meteorological service would define it as “severe-heavy rain”.

Metservice issued a severe thunderstorm watch for Clutha and Southland for Thursday and thunderstorms hit the region already at the end of last week.