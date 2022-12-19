Seven heroic kids help save young boy's life at Southland pool

Fire Emergency New Zealand Winton member Hayley McIlwrick, Police acting area commander Stuart Harvey, Winton fire chief Scott Glover, Southland St John area operations manager Braden Stark, back row, Finley Clarke, Sam Horrell, Ruby Chamberlain, Tomas Clarke, Daniel Horrell and Oliver Chamberlain, front row, with their certificates of appreciation for their help saving a 6-year-old boy. Maleia Pou, 11, [not pictured] also was a part of the team.

Seven pupils from Hauroko Valley School and Thornbury Primary School have been recognised for their team work and quick thinking which helped save the life of a 6-year-old boy.

The group of seven, which included three sets of siblings, were playing in the Winton community pool last month after a swimming lesson, when they noticed the boy lying on the bottom of the pool and not moving.

He had slid down the slide at the pool, but could not swim, was not tall enough to touch the bottom.

Swinging into action, Daniel Horrell, 10, Ruby Chamberlain, 9, Finley Clarke, 9, Sam Horrell, 11, Oliver Chamberlain, 10, Tomas Clarke, 11, and Maleia Pou, 11, worked as a team to pull the unresponsive boy from the bottom of the pool and call for help.

A parent, Cameron Waru, checked the boy’s airways and breathing, but was unable to get the child to respond. He began performing CPR on the boy.

Another parent, Hayley McIlwrick, who is a member of Fire Emergency New Zealand at the Winton station, took over CPR until the boy became responsive, while Waru made sure emergency services were called.

He was taken by ambulance to Southland Hospital.

The 6-year-old had made a full recovery, a police spokesperson said.

Senior sergeant Pete Graham said the group saved the young boy's life.

“They should be very proud of themselves, as are their families and wider community,” Graham said.

“This was very close to ending in tragedy, and had the children not been as switched on as they were to act so quickly, we would have undoubtedly been dealing with a drowning.”

The pupils were awarded certificates of appreciation by the emergency services representatives.

Winton acting sergeant Damon Templeton said McIlwrick was also given a certificate.

Templeton said Maleia Pou and Cameron Waru couldn’t make the presentation, but would also be presented with certificates.