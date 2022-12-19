Six heroic kids save a young boy's life at Southland pool

Six pupils saved a 6-year-old’s life last month when the group lifted him from the bottom of a pool.

Six pupils from Hauroko Valley School have been recognised for their team work and quick thinking which saved the life of a 6-year-old boy.

The group of six were playing in the pool last month after a swimming lesson, when they noticed the boy in need of help.

Senior sergeant Pete Graham said the group saved the young boy's life.

The group quickly swung into action, working as a team to pull the unresponsive boy from the bottom of the pool, where a parent began performing CPR.

Another parent, who is a member of Fire Emergency New Zealand at the Winton station, who was at the pool continued performing CPR until the boy became responsive.

The 6-year-old had made a full recovery, a police spokesperson said.

“They should be very proud of themselves, as are their families and wider community,” Graham said.

“This was very close to ending in tragedy, and had the children not been as switched on as they were to act so quickly, we would have undoubtedly been dealing with a drowning.”

The six pupils were all awarded certificates of appreciation by the emergency services representatives.