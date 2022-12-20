10 reasons why that stuff they throw at Invercargill doesn't stick

Invercargill’s a town where it’s a good idea to look up, from time to time.

Invercargill’s feeling more bemused than besmirched at having topped an online poll to determine New Zealand’s shittest town.

It’s caused as great deal less spluttery outrage than fleeting curiosity at the inattentiveness undermining the result.

Here are 10 reasons for southern serenity at the unworthiness of the brown benediction.

Kavinda Herath/Stuff Invercargill’s Langlands hotel has rejuvinated the inner city.

1 A massive $200m rebuild of the innermost of the inner city blocks nears completion, and the downtown area around it also stands rejuvenated by new building projects, including one major new hotel and another on the way.

2 Industries. We have green hydrogen and data centres establishing. An aerospace industry is already under way, as is a major oat milk operation, and an industrial aquatic centre is gearing up to farm paua, year-round whitebait and methane-reducing seaweed feed as gifts to the nation.

3 Invercargill society reflects a much more cosmopolitan makeup from a committed focus on migration, particularly in the education fields.

Kavinda Herath/Stuff Houses are really cheap. Comparatively, anyway.

4 You can buy a house down here without mortgaging your soul or selling your children.

5 Our weather – and take that look off your face. Our place is cool, we’ve been much less buffeted by climate change to date. And, in bodily terms, people are poor thermometers, which means that a lower temperature reading in the mid-evening news is so often, in our unfiltered light, warmer and more pleasant on the skin than in more muggy northern climes.

6 Our days are way longer. When do you guys call off your backyard cricket games for poor light? Before 9.45pm? When we get home from work right now we likely have five hours’ daytime left.

7 Commuting. Jams are for farmers markets, not travellers. We don’t do traffic jams. Never saw the point.

John Hawkins/Stuff The Burt Munro Challenge scene at Oreti Beach Invercargill is a very popular event.

8 Events. There are times when things do get a mite crowded, we grant you. It’s just that all those people head hereabouts for the likes of the Burt Munro rally – still a significant national and international occasion. There’s also food festivals of increasing variety. Never heard of Kidzone? Ask a city kid, or parent, and they’ll have a tale or two.

9 Queen’s Park is the size of a small European state – a pretty one. What you guys call a park, we’d call a centre plot.

10 Invercargill people. Useful sorts, as a rule. A case in point: Invercargill’s John Pomeroy developed a phosphorus-tipped bullet, and blew the side off a poor cow in Thomson’s Bush. Struck with the potential, he took it overseas and by World War I the War Office gave it a crack and it brought down a German zeppelin. The American military later adopted it, where it was credited as a significant factor in halting the Japanese in the Pacific during the Battle of the Coral Sea. Without which, World War II would have been maybe lost, maybe prolonged. In any case a bit of gratitude wouldn't go amiss next time you’re having an online vote.

STUFF Reasons why some in Invercargill disagree.

So there you go. A Stuff staffer who recently moved to Invercargill was told by all his urban mates that it was a terrible idea, and by his rural mates that it was a good one. The difference, he says, was that it turned out the urbanites hadn’t been here. But they’d heard about it.

A shit town, then? Like the saying has it, some people don’t know shit from shinola, and that’s why their shoes don’t shine.