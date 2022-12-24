No one counted on Hall-Jones' early satellite tracking system

Southland’s satellite tracking began on July 6, 1966, when Geoff Hall-Jones established Site 0610 – Moonwatch – at his home Lennel in Gladstone.

This was the southernmost amateur tracking station in the world and part of a network of observers who tracked individual satellites, providing valuable information on their orbits, speeds and malfunctions.

The observations were done with a telescope and took many hours each week. Gradually the importance of the amateur astronomer in satellite tracking declined, and it ceased altogether apart from significant launches.

One night Hall-Jones was due to track the PAGEOS satellite, but instead of tracking one satellite he followed a whole string of them.

The satellite had broken up.

The American military had assumed that nobody was tracking satellites any more and proceeded (though this was never confirmed) to take pot-shots at old satellites with missiles.

The reason PAGEOS was all strung out was that (supposedly) it had been used for target practice, something nobody would have known about but for Hall-Jones’ dedication to his satellite tracking.

Were they really rubies?

About 1892 Walter Murray stumbled upon a rich vein of rock containing what he thought were rubies high in the headwaters of the Cascade River.

Returning with companions McLean and Cray, he worked the deposit and collected a bag of rubies.

Cray was shot by McLean and the two survivors returned to Dunedin, with the rubies making their way eventually to the Amsterdam market.

It is possible that the whole story was a hoax or that the rubies were garnets.

Arawata Bill is said to have rediscovered the mine but subsequent searches have not found it, nor any rubies elsewhere in New Zealand.

There is a very rare and attractive mineral found in glacial deposits on the West Coast called Goodletite but usually known as Ruby Rock. It’s not ruby, however.

Obscure past due to family feud

In 1859 John M’Cristal arrived in Riverton having been an army surgeon during the Indian Mutiny.

Measles had arrived at Riverton the previous year and the Maori population was halved by the epidemic.

M’Cristal enhanced his reputation as a skilled surgeon when he amputated Owen McShane’s burned leg with a butcher’s knife and a meat saw.

The splendid diorama in Te Hikoi – Riverton’s Museum – shows McShane, drunk and asleep with his foot dangerously near the fire.

McShane endured the operation without flinching and made a good recovery.

M’Cristal moved to Switzers in 1868 and died there a few years later aged 50, drug-addled and impoverished.

In the Medical Practice it says, “His living so long is a puzzle to those who know that for the last 15 years at least he has been in the habit of taking drugs in quantities that would be considered fabulous if stated here. To this habit his death, it seems, was directly attributable, an overdose of morphia having accelerated the effects of heart disease from which he was suffering. He held the reputation of being a skilled surgeon, and when free from the enthralling influence of his favourite medicine, was a welcome guest in many social circles.”

At the inquest it transpired that his real name was Humphrey Peters. He had obscured his past, apparently after a family feud.