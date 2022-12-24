Christmas spirit is abundant in Winton

Winton Community Christmas Lunch organiser Maree Boulter and her team of volunteers are ready for the annual lunch on Sunday.

A dedicated team of volunteers will spend part of Christmas Day cooking lunch for 40 people and they wouldn’t have it any other way.

The Winton Community Christmas Lunch organiser Maree Boulter​ said the lunch provided a wonderful community spirit of sharing.

“It’s a Christmas lunch for everyone. There’s no particular demographic that attends,” Boulter said.

Registrations for numbers closed off at 40, and something different this year was they offered to deliver meals to some people who could not attend at the Winton Presbyterian Church hall venue.

READ MORE:

* Southlanders come together at Winton Community Christmas Lunch

* Community Christmas dinners to ward off loneliness

* Invercargill clubs together to make Christmas special



Lunch is a traditional fare with ham, lamb, chicken with potatoes, carrots and peas with trifle, fresh fruit salad, ambrosia and pavola rounding out dessert.

Each person gets a gift as well.

“It’s a day to help and everyone in Winton is very generous with donations to the event,” she said.

In Invercargill, about 50 people are attending Sir Tim’s Christmas Lunch at Whanake House on Dee St, from 12pm till 2.30pm.