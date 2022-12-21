Riverton to unite for its traditional Christmas eve parade

Riverton sisters, Lucy Davie, 9, Makenzie, 6, and Ellie, 4, on the new lego-styled float that will be part of the town’s Christmas Parade on Saturday night.

When the Riverton Christmas Parade rolls into action this weekend you can imagine in the shadows of time, the men who returned from war are proud their tradition to unite the town has continued for 76 years.

The parade held on Christmas Eve has run consecutively for 76 years, making it one of the oldest in the country.

It started when men returned from World War II and wanted to reunite the pipe band. They didn’t have uniforms and approached Riverton businesses for help.

The businesses agreed to fund uniforms if the band would play outside their shops on Christmas Eve to entice customers.

Today, the Waimatuku Pipe Band has the honour of keeping history alive and has led every single parade.

The parade is run by the Riverton Lions Club and organiser Raewyn Black said many people regarded the parade as their start to Christmas.

Not many people were aware of its history, she said.

Black and volunteers has organised the parade for 28 years.

She loves that it has become a tradition for people, and for many people who return home it’s a highlight to catch up with friends and families.

And, whether there might be a special women’s rugby celebrity to make an appearance, she had it on good authority that perhaps a certain Black Fern, who scored a winning try during the Rugby World Cup, has arrived home for Christmas.

The parade has never cancelled, and in 2021 changed tact slightly to accommodate Covid-19 restrictions and toured around the town.

This year, it’s back to the traditional parade route down the main street starting at 7.30pm on Saturday.

“We’re not a traditional parade, and we try to incorporate all community groups to unite everybody. We’re a trucking parade, classic car parade, float parade.”