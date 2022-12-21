SDC to raise concerns with Environment Ministry after failed prosecution

Peter Chartres high up on his Te Anau Downs Station with two of his dogs Jake and Mac.

“There are no winners here,’’ Southland District Council chief executive Cameron McIntosh said after the Environment Court decision to require it to pay $300,000 costs to Te Anau Downs farmer Peter Chartres following the council’s unsuccessful prosecution.

The court emphatically rejected the council’s attempt to prevent further clearing of indigenous vegetation on the station.

McIntosh said in the New Year the council would raise concerns with the Ministry of Environment, Manatū mō te Taiao, about the complexities involved in an “incredibly challenging’’ case.

It had highlighted the difficulties of operating in the realm of the Resource Management Act and associated Government regulations.

READ MORE:

* SDC loses major legal battle against Te Anau Downs Station

* Resource Management Act rewrite will fail future generations, so why the rush?

* The Resource Management Act rewrite is heading for an iceberg



“Whilst it is the responsibility of councils to follow up on complaints made by members of the public, there are no winners here,’’ he said.

Chartres said the case had exposed some of the significant issues within the council that had allowed staff to function without proper oversight or accountability.

And how staff misinterpret both RMA and district plan rules.

The high-handed, uncontrolled zealotry of some council staff was now costing the council financially and reputationally, he said.