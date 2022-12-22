Game, set and cash. Clifton Tennis Club exiting in charitable style

Southland Charity Hospital general manager Jim Hurring, left, hands a wee note of thanks to Clifton Tennis Club secretary David Ross, for a $225,000 donation. With them are the club members, from left, Barry Stewart, Bruce Ross, Sharon Wishart, Kay McKinnel, Lyall McKenzie, Pam Ross and Peter Jones

The Clifton Tennis Club is spreading $330,000 of Christmas cheer to Southland charities.

The club was formed in 1929 but declining membership eventually led to a decision to go into recess.

Prior to formally winding up, its remaining members needed to decide how to distribute its funds – no small matter after the sale of its Severn St courts and section.

The main recipient is the Southland Charity Hospital, currently under construction. Its general manager Jim Hurring was, as ever, pleased to learn of an upcoming donation, but admitted he and his board were “overwhelmed’’ when it turned out to be $225,000.

The donation was especially timely as he was procuring extremely expensive medical equipment necessary for a colonoscopy and dental services – “so we are extremely grateful”, he said.

Club secretary David Ross said members had carefully considered possible charities, but the special affinity for the hospital reflected not only the good it would do, but also that it was Clifton-based and on the site of the former ILT Clifton Club Inn where members used to socialise.

A further, but entirely co-incidental, connection was that former top club player Barry Stewart was now lead builder for the hospital project.

Other charities to benefit were the Hawthorndale Care Village ($50,000), St John ($45,000), Lakes District Air Rescue Trust ($20,000), Hospice Southland ($20,000), South Alive ($12,000) and the Ronald McDonald Family Room ($10,000).