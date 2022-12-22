Tornadoes hit Southland, as MetService issues severe weather warning

Jeremy Lennon saw this tornado near Edendale, Southland on Thursday.

As tornadoes have been spotted in Southland, the region remained under severe, localised downpours up to 40 mm/h.

MetService issued a severe thunderstorm warning for Central Otago, Southern Lakes, Dunedin, Clutha, Southland and Fiordland for a nine-hour period from 1pm to 10pm on Thursday.

Gore District Council warned drivers to be cautious on the roads, as surface flooding and poor visibility in the rain might cause hazard.

The region has been hit twice in two weeks, with flash flooding and downpours occurring on Friday.

There were a number of comments on the NZ Stormchasers Facebook page, including images and video of the tornado seen from Mataura, Wyndham and Edendale, although there have been no reports of damage.