Southland District Council to review consents regime

Seven professional organisations have written to the Southland District Council saying they had no confidence in the ability of relevant senior council staff to undertake their duties.

Acute criticisms from surveying, engineering and planning firms about the performance and attitude of Southland District Council’s Infrastructure and Environmental Services Group have prompted the council to pledge a New Year follow-up.

Seven professional organisations wrote collectively to the council in November saying they had no confidence in the ability of relevant senior council staff to undertake their duties “in a satisfactory and professional manner’’.

The companies were Ralph Moir Ltd, Bonisch Consultants Ltd, TrueSouth​ Survey Services Ltd, Southern Horizons Ltd, Clark Fortune McDonald Ltd, Absolute Land Ltd and W M Environmental Ltd.

Southland District Council chief executive Cameron McIntosh said senior management and Mayor Rob Scott had since then met a delegation regarding the letter, and undertook to follow up the matters raised in the New Year.

The main signatory of the letter, Don Moir, said the council was going to “look at getting somebody in to review the department (and) check whether our concerns are valid’’.

Supplied Don Moir of Ralph Moir Ltd.

In their letter the companies said: “We are confident that council staff don’t purposely set out to be obstructive, but an overzealous focus on process, rather than on the outcome sought, is resulting in applications becoming bogged down in a mire of trivia’’.

This was causing professionals considerable angst but, more importantly, their concern was the impact on clients and the growth and development of Southland.

Their main concerns were

Overly complex resource consents decisions with many repetitive or superfluous conditions

Misinterpretation and inconsistent interpretation of district plan rules and policies

Inflexibility and a take-it or leave-it attitude

Communication/accessibility of staff

Excessive processing delays and charges

Poor response to preliminary enquiries

Lack of consistency in processing resource consent applications

Unwillingness to effectively manage external consultants

The letter said the companies appreciated that Covid, combined with a high workload, had stretched council resources.

“But the way staff have responded has made the situation worse ... we now find our dealings to be adversarial and unpleasant, to the detriment of the district’s constituents’’

Moir acknowledged that workloads had increased, but that was across the board and the SDC stood out from other territorial and regional authorities as being difficult to work with.

Barry Harcourt Peter Chartres on his Te Anau Downs Station with two of his dogs Jake and Mac.

The businesses had made their approach before the much-publicised Environment Court rebuff of the council’s prosecution of Te Anau Downs farmer Peter Chartres, but the issues were aligned, Moir said.

“The concerns expressed by the court are just a small part of the concerns we have.’’

Chartres said the court’s decision to award him $300,000 costs reflected 80 per cent of his total costs.

“It is disappointing that the ratepayers will have to bear the $300,000, and will also have to bear the more than $500,000 costs that the council spent on its case,’’ he said.

McIntosh said the council would raise concerns with the Ministry for the Environment in the New Year about the complexities involved in an "incredibly challenging" case, which had highlighted the difficulties of operating in the realm of the Resource Management Act (RMA) and associated government regulations.

Chartres said the council’s failure to support its allegations of a breach of rules had nothing to do with the act and regulations.

“The court found the real issue was that the council did not correctly apply or even understand its own district plan rules, nor did it ever try to understand or engage with my consistently expressed position on existing use rights, which was upheld by the court.’’