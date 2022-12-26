Boxing Day shoppers relaxed in Invercargill

Julie Cournane, left, with daughters Georgia and Maggie, on the lookout for the just-right Boxing Day purchase at the Cotton On in the Invercargill City Block complex

The relaxed and weary teemed through downtown Invercargill on Boxing Day, in aisle-filling crowds sufficient to make this one of the most apologetic days of the year.

“Sorry’’ was perhaps the most common word of the day as people tried to avoid rubbing shoulders, and undertook dance manoeuvres rather than invading one another’s space

The new City Block complex’s capacious car park was respectably full, but not overspilling and the store chatter throughout the inner-city was mostly cheerful, particularly the commentaries from tykes on top of their fathers’ shoulders.

The sheer size of the Invercargill development did disorientate some newbies.

READ MORE:

* Dolls, queues and discounts at Boxing Day sales, but shopper says prices still high

* Hordes flock to beaches and parks as Boxing Day thunderstorms forecast

* Chocolate wrapper of disappointment among Trade Me's top unwanted Xmas gifts



“We’ve just walked out the wrong way,’’ a father with a child each hand said in a sing-song style as he emerged from the brightly-lit innards into an even brighter Esk St. "We’ve got to go alllll the way back down here...’’ he said, taking a hard left.

For Julie Cournane and her family, now Rangiora-based, a return to her former hometown was a chance to catch up with the revived inner-city. They’d been shopping Christmas Eve but were back for Boxing Day, and “very impressed”, she said.

John Hawkins/Stuff Bethany Lang from Edendale considers her Boxing Day sale options at the new Invercargill Farmers store in the City Block complex

Bethany Lang from Edendale had been busy enough with family shopping before Christmas but returned to Invercargill to do a little shopping on her own behalf; “Making the most of it,’’ she smiled.

John Hawkins/Stuff Paul Trainor selects some lures with help from Invercargill Hunting & Fishing staff member Willie Beadel during a busy Boxing Day.

The activity wasn’t solely focused on the most centralised city area. Crowds hummed in the usual places, including the Rebel Sports-Briscoes-Invercargill Hunting & Fishing precinct.

Hunting & Fishing owner Gerald MacRae said the shoppers’ mood had been pretty casual.

“All looking forward to a break, that’s for sure,’’ he said. “Well earned too, I’d suggest.’’

They were in “getting out of Dodge’’ mode, ready to relax with all the goodies they’d been saving up for during the year, and were now showing up, informed by marketing and ready to get those last few items.

“The trend seems to be to wait and see what the weather’s doing before getting those last little bits and pieces,’’ he said.

And not for the first time, it was clear that fishing was very popular on the recreational agenda.