Power lines cause vegetation fire near Invercargill

Downed powerlines in Makarewa near Invercargill cased a grass fire, and properties in the area to be without power for most of Wednesday. (File photo)

Properties in Makarewa were without power for most of Wednesday due to downed power lines.

Fire and Emergency New Zealand were called to a grass fire on Flora Rd East near the intersection of Flora Rd East and Minerva Rd just before 10am on Wednesday, a spokesperson said.

“We were initially called to a grass fire and upon arrival saw they were due to downed power lines,” the spokesperson said.

Fire and Emergency initially responded with one crew from Wallacetown and one crew from Invercargill, and then called tankers from both stations to assist.

READ MORE:

* Southland town loses power after possum causes power pole fire

* State Highway 5 reopened as large scrub fire in Hawke's Bay contained

* One person treated for minor inury after car hits street light in St Andrews



“We put the grass fire out, and left the scene in the hands of the power authority,” they said.

“There was no threat to any nearby structures, and there was not an indication of why the power lines were down.”

PowerNet is the power authority for the area, and they have been approached for comment.

PowerNet’s text alerts confirmed power was restored to affected properties at 5.01pm.