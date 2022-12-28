Curio Bay's Big Dig competition attracts 300 people
A grumpy sealion hissed at swimmers, but a pod of porpoises frolicked with them, as upwards of 300 people enjoyed crafting sunlit sandy sculptures and then furiously prospected for buried tokens at the Curio Bay Big Dig on Wednesday.
The winning mermaid sculpture was a combined effort from the Oliver family from Invercargill and the Harper family from Winton.
“We were up to about midnight working out what to do,” Daryl Harper said.
“We knew people often do mermaids, but we thought we could do a really good one.”
READ MORE:
* Quirky small town events to check out on your summer holiday
* The Catlins: New Zealand's secret beach to swim with dolphins
* Big Dig diggers brave the weather for their prize
Some entrants admitted that they had changed their designs for reasons of time.
Sandra Leask, contemplating a four-person boat, confided: “We started out making the Titanic. It ended up being the dinghy from the Titanic.”
The curmudgeonly sealion caused a few startled moments, but many swimmers were delighted by the porpoises.
James Martyn was one: “There would have been 30 here on Christmas Day, I reckon.”
Keith Brinkworth, whose chidren Jack, 11 and Zoe, 10, were putting the finishing touches on a giant crab, looked out at the bay and recalled: “A girl out there on a paddle board – one went straight under her. She was so surprised she fell off.”
Southland District Mayor Rob Scott was there with Levi, 12 and Mia, 7, fashioning a crocodile.
“The West Coast has its poisonous snake,” he said.
“The south coast can have a salt-water croc.”