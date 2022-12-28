Curio Bay's Big Dig competition attracts 300 people

Mike Hedley with Quinn, 3, and Max, 7, made an agricultural contribution to the Curio Bay Big Dig sand sculpture competition on Wednesday.

A grumpy sealion hissed at swimmers, but a pod of porpoises frolicked with them, as upwards of 300 people enjoyed crafting sunlit sandy sculptures and then furiously prospected for buried tokens at the Curio Bay Big Dig on Wednesday.

The winning mermaid sculpture was a combined effort from the Oliver family from Invercargill and the Harper family from Winton.

John Hawkins/Stuff Jack Brinkworth, 11, left, and sister Zoe, 10, of Tussock Creek, get crabby with their entry in the Big Dig sand sculpture section.

“We were up to about midnight working out what to do,” Daryl Harper said.

“We knew people often do mermaids, but we thought we could do a really good one.”

Some entrants admitted that they had changed their designs for reasons of time.

Sandra Leask, contemplating a four-person boat, confided: “We started out making the Titanic. It ended up being the dinghy from the Titanic.”

John Hawkins/Stuff Visiting from Australia, Kylie Robertson, daughter Molly, 7, left, and Kensie Cunningham, from Invercargill, in it for fun at the Curio Bay Big Dig.

John Hawkins/Stuff A Quarry Hills crew of Latesha Beswick, 8, back left, Claudia Buckingham, 10, Rosie Buckingham, 9, front left, and Tegan Beswick, 9, are all aboard with their seaworthy entry.

John Hawkins/Stuff Jenny Amundsen, from Ashburton, prefers a spectating role.

The curmudgeonly sealion caused a few startled moments, but many swimmers were delighted by the porpoises.

James Martyn was one: “There would have been 30 here on Christmas Day, I reckon.”

Keith Brinkworth, whose chidren Jack, 11 and Zoe, 10, were putting the finishing touches on a giant crab, looked out at the bay and recalled: “A girl out there on a paddle board – one went straight under her. She was so surprised she fell off.”

John Hawkins/Stuff Kailyn Windle, left, and Chanel Holder with the winning sand sculpture entry from the Oliver and Harper families of Invercargill and Winton.

Southland District Mayor Rob Scott was there with Levi, 12 and Mia, 7, fashioning a crocodile.

“The West Coast has its poisonous snake,” he said.

“The south coast can have a salt-water croc.”

John Hawkins/Stuff Heads are down and as entrants hunt for prize tokens at the Curio Bay Big Dig.