Traditional day sure to pull in the crowd at Tuatapere

Tuatapere Axemen Athletic Society president Peter Templeton relaxes in a deck chair ahead of the Tuatapere Sports Day, to be held on January 1 at the Tuatapere Domain. He’s pictured with his extended family ready for the athletics, from left, Lucas Templeton, 14, Aurora Evans, 8, Ellioet Templeton, 7, JJ Campbell, 9, Ty Campbell, 7, and Opie Evans, 6.

If you’re looking for a champion there’s a fair chance you’ll be tripping over them at the annual Tuatapere Sports Day on Sunday.

“We’ve got New Zealand champions, Australian champions and even world champions,” organiser Peter Templeton said.

In 2023, it will be the 113th event, that has stuck true to its traditional programme of cycling, athletics and bush craft.

Templeton attended his first sports day when he was 7 years old in 1954, and he’s been on the sports day microphone calling out events for the past 34 years.

READ MORE:

* 'Massive' Tuatapere Sports Day turn out surprises organisers

* Axe thrower unbeaten on southern timbersports circuit

* Axeman chipping away to get to South Island Championships



While he’s had a lengthy involvement in the sports day he’s also the president of the Tuatapere Axemen Athletic Society, and works on the Southern Axeman’s Christmas Circuit commenting on the wood chopping.

It’s in bush craft circuit where you’ll find the bulk of the champions including Robert Dowling, who is back home for Christmas and the circuit.

Dowling has a couple of world titles to his name. The most recent one was the single-handed sawing event where he won a world title at the Sydney Royal Easter Show in 2018.

He’s now living in Mount Gambier, in south Australian, and is a southern coast manager for Trimble Forestry.

Covid-19 had halted a lot of competitions in some parts of Australia, and Dowling said he was having to build his fitness back-up, and the Christmas circuit would help with that.

He’s focused on defending a couple of his titles in 2023 but is also enjoying catching up with friends and family in the south.

As for the sports day, Templeton said, there were no plans to change the successful format.

“It’s a great family day. It’s $5 for an adult, and it’s free for children. There is plenty of entertainment and things to do,” he said.