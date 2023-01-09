Gore bowler Sheldon Bagrie-Howley wins national singles title

Southland lawn bowler Sheldon Bagrie-Howley will stake his claim for Commonwealth Games selection at a national trial.

Gore’s Sheldon Bagrie-Howley is a national champion after delivering a stunning performance to win the New Zealand men’s singles bowls title.

And boy is the Southland bowls community excited about it.

Bagrie-Howley was part of the 128-strong field of bowlers which started the 2023 Summerset national men’s singles tournament before it was cut down to just two for Monday afternoon’s final.

In front of Bagrie-Howley and his first national singles title was former world champion Shannon McIllroy.

McIllroy dominated the early exchanges in the race to 21 and at one stage pulled out to lead of seven.

After the decider, Bagrie-Howley indicated the message to himself at that point in the contest was pretty simple as he looked to get his game back on track.

“[It was], pull your head in.”

Bagrie-Howley managed to level the score at 14-14 before going up 18-15.

He then held three shots as McIllroy went about his last bowl of the end to try to stay in the contest.

McIllroy missed his crack at the jack and the lad from Gore was crowned national champion.

“It’s a bit hard to describe. I don’t think I’ve stopped shaking since watching Shannon’s last bowl come down. It’s pretty special,” Bagrie-Howley said soon after the victory.

Many Southlanders watched on proudly as one of their own wrote his name in New Zealand bowls’ history books.

Included was Bowls Southland executive officer Simon Flett who watched the historic moment from his phone.

“He did unbelievably. It’s huge, absolutely huge,” Flett said.

Bragrie-Howley was part of the Southland me’s team in 2021 which won the national intercentre title for the first time in the title in 51 years.

“[The singles win] is right up there. He’s really knocking on the door of the New Zealand team and this will really help him I’d imagine,” Fleet said.

He said the Southland bowls community was proud of what Bagrie-Howley had achieved and added it had shown others what can be done.

“We’ve had some good results down here and you can do it from down here, you don’t have to be in the big cities.”