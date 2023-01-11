Motorbike rider drinking before fatal crash

Coroner’s findings into the death of Matthew Lines-Gerrard at Otatara, near Invercargill, in 2019 have been released.

A motorbike rider had been drinking before he took an off-road motorbike out on a road and crashed into a power pole.

Matthew James Lines-Gerrard, 24, died at Otatara, near Invercargill on May 1, 2019.

Coroner Meenal Duggal’s finding say Lines-Gerrard was a skilled rider who had been riding motorbikes since the age of 7.

On the night of the crash, Lines-Gerrard, an apprentice diesel mechanic, joined family and his cousins at his uncle’s house in Otatara, for dinner and drinks.

READ MORE:

* Police appeal for information on dirt bikes after fatal crash in Northland

* Motorcyclist killed after serious crash in Palmerston North

* Nelson region 2019 road toll at 13 after 'shocker' end to year



Lines-Gerrard and his cousins were talking about bikes and joking about who could ride faster, and this turned quickly into a decision to test bikes, Coroner Duggal says.

Lines-Gerrard’s parents and uncle were unclear about the plan to ride the bikes. They were under the impression that the bikes were only being ridden on the property.

Events unfolded so fast that the adults weren’t aware that Lines-Gerrard was riding on the road.

Lines-Gerrard took a Honda (that was used for off-road racing) out of a shed.

He left and was found a short way away from the property on the ground bleeding and his breathing was distorted.

A neighbour had heard a loud crash and walked out on the road and saw Lines-Gerrard.

A police investigation found the left side of the Honda and rider hit the side of the power pole, and the speed of impact was about 24 to 31kmh.

Lines-Gerrard was four times over the legal limit and was not wearing a helmet. He died of intrathoracic​ and cranial trauma and haemorrhage.

Coroner Duggal says the dangers of driving after drinking alcohol are well known.

“In this case in addition to drinking, Matthew was riding a motorbike without headlights on an unlit road. His death at such a young age is a tragic loss, which was sadly preventable.”