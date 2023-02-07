Rugby Southland appoint a familiar face as director

Southland's Matt Saunders is back in the community after a successful national rugby career, taking on a role at Rugby Southland. (File photo)

A familiar face in Southland has taken up the appointment of the director of rugby for Rugby Southland.

Matt Saunders will be a familiar face to many especially in the south having played 38 games for the Southland Stags from 2008 to 2012, including two Ranfurly Shield wins.

He extended further than provincial rugby by starting his career with North Otago at the age of 17 and later playing for the Otago Rugby Union and the Highlanders.

Rugby Southland general manager Steve Mitchell said Saunders brings a wealth of experience and knowledge to the position, having previously worked for the organisation in a community role in 2012 while playing for the Stags, before moving on to become the academy manager and eventually leaving to run his own business.

He coached Pirates Old Boys and the Southland development team during his time with the union.

“The appointment of Saunders as director of rugby marks a new chapter for Rugby Southland and signals our commitment to elevating the level of rugby and coaching in the region,” Mitchell said.

“Saunders' experience, expertise, and passion for the game and region make him the ideal candidate for the role, and the organisation is thrilled to welcome him back.”

Mitchell added the panel was also impressed with the number of local coaches putting their names forward.

John Hawkins (STL)/Stuff Saunders' experience, expertise, and passion for the game and region made him the ideal candidate for the role.

"We were also really pleased with the calibre of the other local applicants interviewed and hope we can utilise their strengths to support other key areas that Rugby Southland are looking to develop in the next few years,” he said.

Mitchell, alongside Rugby Southland chairman Murray Brown, board director Ashley Light, and former Southland coach Peter Skelt, led the recruitment process.

Mitchell said the panel was impressed with Saunders' application and believes he will grow in the role.

They emphasised the belief in local representation for local people and believe Saunders is a great fit for their goal of growing all levels of rugby and coaching in Southland, from juniors to representative men's and women's grades including the Stags.

Saunders will work with the Southland Stags coaches for 2023 – James Wilson, David Hall, and Daryl Thompson.