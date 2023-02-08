Pinkie the breast cancer caravan to visit Southland, offering free health advice

Pinkie the Breast Cancer Foundation New Zealand caravan will be stopping in Southland to give free breast health advice.

Around 240 women are diagnosed with breast cancer in the Southern region every year, so two nurses in a pink caravan will be in Southland to answer any questions.

Pinkie the caravan has been touring the country for a decade and will spend the remainder of the summer around the South Island, with two breast care nurses on board giving free breast health advice from next week.

Breast Cancer Foundation New Zealand chief executive Ah-Leen Rayner said the idea of Pinkie was to take breast cancer awareness out to small and hard-to-reach communities that may not have access to specialist health services.

The caravan will visit Winton, Riverton, Bluff, Invercargill, Gore and Lumsden.

“We encourage people to come and chat to our friendly and knowledgeable nurses who can offer advice about how to lower your risk of breast cancer, what signs and symptoms to look out for and how to get enroled for breast screening,” Rayner said.

On board visitors will find lots of information and resources, including a silicon breast model called Bessie, showing what lumps and other symptoms look and feel like.

“Early detection is the best way to beat breast cancer, so the health education work that our nurses do saves lives.”

Pinkie will then head up the coast for the next few months before getting the ferry back to the North Island around Easter. During its 2021/2022 tour, Pinkie made 90 stops around the country, where nurses addressed the questions and concerns of over 5,000 people, Rayner said.

“The 10-year survival rate for women who are diagnosed with invasive breast cancer through screening is 95%, compared to 85% for women who are diagnosed from their symptoms.

“Breast Cancer Foundation NZ encourages women to be breast aware from the age of 20 and to consider starting mammograms at 40.”

Pinkie will be at the following sites between 9am-2:30pm each day:

New World Winton on Monday, February 13

SuperValue Riverton on Tuesday, February 14

Four Square Bluff on Wednesday, February 15

PAK'nSAVE Invercargill on Thursday, February 16

The Warehouse Invercargill on Friday, February 17

New World Gore on Tuesday, February 21