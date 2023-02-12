PHOTOS: Burt Munro Challenge comes to an end with street racing
The finale of the five-day Burt Munro Challenge in Southland was held on Sunday, with the Honda Invercargill Street Races taking place along Bill Richardson Drive.
The challenge was started by the Southland Motorcycle Club in 2006 after the success of the 2005 film about Munro’s life.
Since then, it has grown to be one of the country’s major motorsport events and includes hill climbs, twilight drag racing, beach racing, sprint races, speedway racing on brakeless bikes and the Sunday street races, which visual journalist Kavinda Herath was on hand for.
