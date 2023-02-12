PHOTOS: Burt Munro Challenge comes to an end with street racing

Martyn Barlow, of Brightwater, on Ducati Monster 696 in the Formula 3 class of the Burt Munro street races on Sunday.

The finale of the five-day Burt Munro Challenge in Southland was held on Sunday, with the Honda Invercargill Street Races taking place along Bill Richardson Drive.

The challenge was started by the Southland Motorcycle Club in 2006 after the success of the 2005 film about Munro’s life.

Since then, it has grown to be one of the country’s major motorsport events and includes hill climbs, twilight drag racing, beach racing, sprint races, speedway racing on brakeless bikes and the Sunday street races, which visual journalist Kavinda Herath was on hand for.

READ MORE:

* Bikers provide a boost to Invercargill's economy

* Second win in a row for Otautau rider at Burt Munro Challenge

* Past winner Ryan Hampton returns to Burt Munro Challenge on electric bike

* Burt Munro Challenge retains its appeal as event continues to attract praise



Kavinda Herath/Stuff Jonny Lewis, of Mahana, races down the street on an Aprilia RS 660 in the Formula 3 class.

Kavinda Herath/Stuff Chris McMeeken, of Invercargill, speeds along on a Suzuki GSX 1100.

Kavinda Herath/Stuff Duncan McIntyre, of Lower Hutt, rounds a bend on his Husqvarna FS 450.

Kavinda Herath/Stuff Hamish Parsons, of Otatara, flies down the straight on a Kawasaki ZXR 400.

Kavinda Herath/Stuff Mike Kyle, of Whakatane, pops a wheelie on his KTM SMR 450 during the street races on Sunday.