Large fire jumps road on State Highway 94 in Mandeville, Southland

More than two dozen firefighters are attending a blaze in Southland that has closed a section of state highway.

Helicopters brought in to help extinguish a large tree fire in Southland have been stood down as firefighters take control of the blaze.

More than 25 firefighters from Riverton, Hedgehope and Dipton are working to extinguish a large fire that jumped a road near Mandeville in Southland about 2pm.

Multiple members of the public called in the tree fire on State Highway 94 in Mandeville at the intersection of Fortune Rd.

“When we got the call it was for some tall trees on fire. When we got there the trees were well involved and the fire had jumped the road to a hedge,” a Fire and Emergency NZ spokesperson said.

“We sent three appliances and some tankers. We have since sent in some rural guys to relieve the others, so at the moment we have 25 firefighters on the ground.”

Helicopters were also brought in, but have since been stood down.

The spokesperson said the trees on fire were 20m tall macrocarpa trees, with a row 80m long alight.

About 200m of hedge was also on fire, they said.

“We called in police to manage traffic and in an update a short while ago the guys on the ground expect to be there for another two to three hours.”

A Waka Kotahi spokesperson said the state highway between Mandeville Crossing Rd and Pyramid Siding Rd remains closed.

Northbound road users can detour via Mandeville-Kingston Crossing Rd, Pyramid Siding Rd, which will take motorists back to State Highway 94.