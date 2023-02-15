Young gun guard back for another season with the Southland Sharks

Sharks player Dru-Leo Leusogi-Ape in action at a NBL basketball game between the Southland Sharks and Hawkes Bay Hawkes in 2022.

The Southland Sharks have added a young gun to the lineup for a second season in the south.

Dru-Leo Leusogi-Ape, labelled “NBL’s brightest prospects” as he showed “undoubted” athleticism last season and was one of the new head coach Guy Molloy’s priorities when putting together the squad for the upcoming season.

Leusogi-Ape played in all 18 games for the Sharks last year, averaging a shade under 10 points per game on 48 percent shooting from the field. Hebacked up his impressive debut Sharks’ season by being named Schick 3X3 Cup Most Valuable Player, helping Southland secure back-to-back national titles in October last year.

“This year is going to be fun and will open new opportunities. Coming down and winning the 3X3 last year was great. I think it proved that we had something, but it just didn’t click last (NBL) season,” Leusogi-Ape said.

READ MORE:

* Inger signed, Southland Sharks ready to bite back

* Southland Sharks coach: 2022 squad could be most athletic yet

* Leusogi-Ape set to wow for the Sharks in 2022



The Sharks placed ninth, well behind winners the Otago Nuggets, in the 2022 season.

“We showed we can still hoop, and I think there are a lot of people curious about how the Sharks will go this season, so I’m excited about that.”

Leusogi-Ape said working under Molloy was a strong reason for him to wear the orange jersey for another year.

Monica Toretto/Stuff Dru-Leo Leusogi-Ape in action for the Sharks against Otago early in the 2022 season.

“Guy has been great. He seems confident in my game which is what I need, a coach who is prepared to give me a shot to help get my game to the next level,” he said.

“I believe in him, and he believes in me, so I think we will gel together easily, and it won’t be difficult.”

Leusogi-Ape is considered one of the game’s rising talents after bursting onto the scene as a 17-year-old at the 2019 Pacific Games, where he averaged 19.8 points, 7.8 rebounds and 1.8 assists per game for Samoa.

Molloy said he shares the 21-year-old guards excitement about the upcoming season.

“Dru-Leo is a phenomenal athlete with tremendous downhill speed. I will be looking for him to consistently impact games at both ends of the floor,” he said.

“I’m also hoping to influence his decision-making so that he starts to become an elite level guard in NZ basketball.”