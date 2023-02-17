Firefighters extinguish blaze of plastic material burning in Invercargill

An investigation will be carried out to determine the cause of a fire that sent black smoke into the skies over Invercargill on Friday.

Four fire crews were called to the blaze in the Turnbull Thompson Park area around 11am, extinguishing it by 1pm.

STUFF Fire and Emergency New Zealand staff are battling a blaze in Invercargill

Southland Fire assistant area commander Dean Chalmers said rolls of insulation materials for the hockey ground caught on fire.

The polyethylene burning caused “a considerable amount of black smoke”.

“The crews have used a large amount of water and foam to extinguish the fire,” he said

The “unexplained ignition” will be looked into by fire investigators at the scene, Chalmers said.

Kavinda Herath/Stuff A firefighter rinses off after battling the blaze.