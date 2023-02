Daniel O'Connell, 48, may have facial hair and may not be wearing glasses.

Police are appealing to the public for information on the whereabouts of a 48-year-old man from Gore.

Daniel O’Connell was last seen in the town on Wednesday morning.

A police statement on Friday said police and O’Connell’s family were concerned for his safety.

O’Connell may have facial hair and may not be wearing classes.

Anyone with information should phone police on 111 and quote police file number 2302178364.