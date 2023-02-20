Driver dies after incident in Southland

Emergency Services are attending an incident in Otapiri Gorge in Southland. (File photo)

Police have confirmed the person involved in the incident in Otapiri Gorge in Southland after a motor vehicle went off the road has died.

Police confirmed the death around 7.31 pm.

“The road remains closed with diversions in place, the Serious Crash Unit is investigating the circumstances of the crash,” the police spokesperson said.

A Hato Hone St John spokesperson said they were called to the scene of the incident at around 2.58pm on Monday, responding with an ambulance, one prime doctor and one manager.

“We were not required for transportation,” they said.

A police spokesperson said at 3.30 pm police received reports of the single vehicle crash on Otapiri Gorge Rd, Otapiri about 3pm.

”The Serious Crash Unit has been advised,” they said.

”The road is currently closed and diversions are in place. Motorists are advised to avoid the area and expect delays.”

The spokesperson said more information will be released when available.

A Fire and Emergency NZ spokesperson said they were called to the crash just after 3pm on Monday but as no one was trapped in the vehicle, they were assisting other agencies on scene.

“We attended to assist St John, as the 111 call requested ambulance assistance,” the spokesperson said.