Person dies after two-car crash in Southland

Emergency services were called to a two-vehicle crash 30 minutes south of Mossburn. (File photo)

A person has died after a two-car crash in Southland.

Two people were transported to Dunedin Hospital, one critically injured and another in serious condition, after a crash on Nightcaps-Opio Rd, between Cleghorn Rd and SH96, near Opio, at 3pm on Tuesday.

A Hato Hone St John media spokesperson confirmed on Wednesday, one of the patients died.

“Sadly, one person has later died in hospital.”

The other patient remains in Dunedin Hospital with serious injuries.

The Serious Crash Unit has attended and inquiries into the circumstances of the crash are under way.

The media spokesperson said St John received a call at 2.58pm on Tuesday and two ambulances, one operations manager, two helicopters, and one rapid response vehicle attended.

A Fire and Emergency NZ spokesperson said they were called to the scene at 3pm to assist emergency services and extricate the patients from vehicles.