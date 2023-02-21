Two-car crash in Southland leaves one critically injured, another with serious injuries

Emergency services were called to a two-vehicle crash 30 minutes south of Mossburn. (File photo)

One person is critically injured and another is in a serious condition after a two-car crash in Southland.

A police media spokesperson said they were called to incident on Nightcaps-Opio Road, between Cleghorn Rd and SH96, near Opio, at 3pm on Tuesday.

“Initial reports suggest one person is in a critical condition and another person is in a serious condition,” the spokesperson said.

“The road is currently closed and diversions are in place, motorists are advised to avoid the area and expect delays.”

A Fire and Emergency NZ spokesperson said they were called the scene at 3pm to assist emergency services and extricate the patients from vehicles.

St John has been approached for comment.