Two-car crash in Southland leaves one critically injured, another with serious injuries

16:38, Feb 21 2023
Emergency services were called to a two-vehicle crash 30 minutes south of Mossburn. (File photo)
JOHN BISSET/Stuff
One person is critically injured and another is in a serious condition after a two-car crash in Southland.

A police media spokesperson said they were called to incident on Nightcaps-Opio Road, between Cleghorn Rd and SH96, near Opio, at 3pm on Tuesday.

“Initial reports suggest one person is in a critical condition and another person is in a serious condition,” the spokesperson said.

“The road is currently closed and diversions are in place, motorists are advised to avoid the area and expect delays.”

A Fire and Emergency NZ spokesperson said they were called the scene at 3pm to assist emergency services and extricate the patients from vehicles.

St John has been approached for comment.

 
The Southland Times