Two-car crash in Southland leaves one critically injured, another with serious injuries
One person is critically injured and another is in a serious condition after a two-car crash in Southland.
A police media spokesperson said they were called to incident on Nightcaps-Opio Road, between Cleghorn Rd and SH96, near Opio, at 3pm on Tuesday.
“Initial reports suggest one person is in a critical condition and another person is in a serious condition,” the spokesperson said.
“The road is currently closed and diversions are in place, motorists are advised to avoid the area and expect delays.”
A Fire and Emergency NZ spokesperson said they were called the scene at 3pm to assist emergency services and extricate the patients from vehicles.
St John has been approached for comment.