Food stories key to south's economic, social future

Southland’s food producers are more interesting than they give themselves credit for, and their storytelling is a key asset for the province’s food tourism and export potential.

This was one of the key messages from a pair of regional food advocates who have been in Invercargill meeting local growers, farmers and producers.

Eat New Zealand chief executive Angela Clifford and Kaitaki Food Storytellers leader Kate Underwood were brought down by Great South as part of its Murihiku Southland Food Tourism Strategy.

A challenge was that people were often so deeply involved in their business that they didn’t appreciate its fascinations for others, Clifford said.

“A lot of them don’t think they have interesting stories to tell because it’s just been normal for them for so long. Actually, it’s incredible and people love to hear about it - and meet the people behind it.’’

Southland humility was part of our makeup but there was another side in Southland manaakitanga - an inherent generosity and care for others, including a cultural narrative around feeding people.

The province had an “incredible cohort’’ of people from growers and fishers to organisations like Great South, tourism operators and a hospitality industry, all trying to work together to create a network to improve the Southland food story, Clifford said.

But they were also flat-out busy.

“One of the challenges is finding the space and time to make that happen.’’

Clifford and Underwood acknowledged that lately, New Zealand’s food stories had been heavy on the drama, given Cyclone Gabrielle’s damage.

This highlighted the need for resilient food ecosystems, including for Southland with its recent drought conditions, Clifford said.

The logistics of how our communities accessed food could be redesigned to adapt to changes and mitigate damage.

Part of that meant swinging the pendulum back to a point of equilibrium between the priorities of localism and exporting.

Food tourists had been told we were a food nation, Underwood said, and travellers should be able to come here and experience the best of what we had. Not products inferior to what we had been exporting.