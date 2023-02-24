Competition will see motorists burning rubber for charity at Southland speedway

Rolly Lemin, left, in his 1980 MK5 Ford Cortina, and Liam McDonald, right, in his 1978 Ford Escort burn some rubber ahead of the weekend's competition, which RevSouth Invercargill events organiser Penny Muller has worked on.

The smell of burnt rubber will fill the air in Southland this weekend, with organisers of the skid competition hoping it will become part of the national burnout calendar in future.

RevSouth’s Penny Muller, Rolly Lemin, and Liam McDonald have been “jumping through hoops” to use the Invercargill burnout pad, so a safe event can take place to for the community.

“It will be the first time the pad has been used in five years” Muller said.

“There will be no alcohol allowed at this event to keep it safe, and the event is all about raising money for the Southland Charity Hospital.”

The event has attracted car enthusiasts from around the country, though there will be fewer than expected from the North Island due to the cyclone, Muller said.

A range of cars will be there, from classics, to rotary, to the paddock bashers and everything in between, she said.

Muller who has a motorcycle background said sadly there were no motorcycle entries, as tyres cost a lot more.

“We have had a really great response from the public, it has been just amazing,” she said.

“It was a no brainier to use the event to fundraise for the Southland Charity Hospital and people have really got behind the event because of that.”

Muller said Riverside Speedway had been helpful in letting the club use the burnout pad.

“If the event goes well we are hoping to run it as part of the national circuit,” she said.

Having the event on the national circuit will provide recognition for the club, and Southland, Muller said.

“It has been really amazing to see all the people wanting to get involved with the event, and it will be great to see the community there on the weekend.”

The event will take place over Saturday and Sunday at Riverside Speedway, with an entry of $20 per person over the age of 12.