Quick recovery leads to shearing finals for Southland man

Brett Roberts made a full recovery after cutting his hand’s tendon during a sharing competition.

A Mataura man has made it back from a hand injury to claim a position in the national shearing circuit.

On January 21, Brett Roberts sliced a tendon in his hand during a shearing competition in Marton, Manawatū.

After undergoing surgery on January 23, he was told he would be out for three weeks but made it back in a fortnight.

On Sunday, Roberts took one of the last 12 places for the National Shearing Circuit finals in Masterton starting on March 2.

In a press release, Roberts said he “had to shear like it was a final”.

The Southland shearer qualified in the eighth position after the five qualifying rounds in Alexandra, Waimate, Christchurch, Marton and Pahīatua.

Roberts, who had more than 10 years of shearing experience, won the 2014 Golden Shears senior champion.

The winner of the finals this week in Masterton will secure the McSkimming Memorial Triple Crown and a place in the New Zealand shearing team for the trans-Tasman series.

The 12 other shearers who qualified for the final shear-off are Nathan Stratford, Angus Moore, David Gordon, Leon Samuels, Stacey Te Huia, Paerata Abraham, Gavin Mutch, Jack Fagan, Hugh De Lacy, Hemi Braddick and Matene Mason.