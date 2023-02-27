Should Invercargill replace or embrace Wachner Place

Wachner Place: its status as Invercargill’s town square is under review.

Whether Wachner Place can satisfy the need for a public gathering space in the hugely renovated downtown area is among a host of City With A Heart project decisions being lined up by the Invercargill City Council.

Also on the agenda are how to meet the acknowledged need for an urban play area, potentially increased street cleaning;and options to improve the appearance of buildings that don’t trigger heritage-status support.

An outline of the tasks ahead will be presented to the full council on Tuesday.

No bottom-line decisions are in prospect yet. The report from the council’s strategy and policy manager, Rhiannon Suter, seeks focus for planning.

Wachner Place is a key issue. It is Invercargill’s nominal town square but has Dee St - a busy state highway - running across its dominant boundary.

The highway is not a relaxation-enhancing neighbour.

Three options are being scoped.

One is to look to improve Wachner Place as a gathering space and to explore what further funding might be needed to achieve this.

A second is to abandon any role as a gathering space and return it to street status - reopening to traffic so Esk St would once again run through Dee St to Leven St.

Robyn Edie/Stuff Wachner Place: three options for its future are under consideration.

This would provide a more direct connection between the city centre and west of the city, including the new hotel Geoff Thomson of Distinction Hotels was developing in the former Menzies Building behind Wachner Place.

The third option is to treat Wachner Place as a site for future development.

This would rule out the street reopening to traffic and would also remove the gathering space role.

Subject to this week’s council meeting okaying the proposed schedule, these options are to be among issues considered when a paper on the currently-paused City Streets Stage 2 project goes to the council’s finance and projects committee in April.

Stage 2 chiefly involves civic improvements on Kelvinand Esk streets immediately east of Kelvin.

In July, workshops will consider options for lifting the level of service for street cleaning, and for supporting landlords to improve the appearance of more neglected inner-city buildings.

Options for urban play in the downtown area are scheduled to be discussed at workshops in April and again in August.