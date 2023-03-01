Southland local beats cancer and fundraises to give back to Ranui House

Cameron Parkinson and his mum Marlene spent 283 nights at Ranui House.

Cameron Parkinson has twice survived leukaemia and now he is fundraising to help the home away from home he and his family lived at while he underwent treatment.

Parkinson, 23, is hoping to give back to those who helped him at Ranui House by dipping into freezing cold water.

An ice bath was something Parkinson was no stranger to after immersing himself in one during his teens, but after a few years of treatment it would be a shock to the system, he said.

Parkinson would join fellow leukaemia survivor, Josh Komen, to see how long they could sit in the cold water in what was being dubbed NZ’s first ‘unofficial’ ice-bath record attempt.

Parkinson meet Komen at Ranui House when he was coming up with the fundraising idea.

Ranui House was a 26-apartment complex that offered families and patients who needed to travel to Christchurch a place to call home.

This year’s fundraising was going towards revamping nine original flats, called Little Ranui, which were built 30 years ago.

The public was also invited to join in and sign up for a two-week cold shower challenge.

Parkinson, with his mum Marlene and dad Neville, spent 283 nights at Ranui throughout 2020 to 2023.

Parkinson said Ranui provided relief because it meant his mum was five minutes away while he stayed at the hospital.

Supplied/Stuff Cameron Parkinson at home with dog Buck after undergoing a stem cell transplant at Christchurch Hospital.

“Without having my mum so close by for support I would have really struggled.

“Ranui really is a home away from home.”

The family did not have to worry about finding accommodation near Christchurch Hospital after his transfer in 2020, which had made a stressful time better, he said.

It was also a place Parkinson went to when he had enough strength.

“When I was well enough, I could get out, and I had somewhere I could go to rather than just being stuck in the hospital.”

Parkinson said the ice bath was a simple and easy thing he could do to show the family’s appreciation.

The ice bath challenge was on March 29 and Parkinson said he was going to do the challenge on the cuff, having already done a couple of cold showers.

SUPPLIED/Stuff Bone Marrow Cancer Trust chief executive Mandy Kennedy says everyone at Ranui House is buzzing about the upcoming ice-bath record attempt.

Bone Marrow Cancer Trust chief executive Mandy Kennedy said Parkinson had been through an incredibly challenging journey.

“He continues to be a pillar of strength, a true inspiration to many.

“We are so thankful he has decided to support Ranui House to help us raise awareness and funds, so we can continue to support more families.”

When asked what his favourite memory of being at Ranui was, Parkinson said it was the Christmas teas.

“It’s amazing what they put together and provide.

“It was a real special time.”

He was on the road to recovery and released from hospital one month ago.

In the lead up to surgery, he had undergone a stem cell transplant and received high does of chemotherapy and radiation.

Parkinson was now slowly regaining his strength and fitness back home on the family farm with his dog, Buck.