Car and truck collide in Southland, two people transported to hospital

Emergency services were called to a two-vehicle crash, involving a car and truck, at 3.30pm on Kennington Roslyn Bush Rd.

A car and truck have collided near Invercargill leaving one person trapped.

A Fire and Emergency NZ spokesperson said they were called to a two-vehicle crash, involving a car and truck, at 3.30pm on Kennington Roslyn Bush Rd in Southland.

“We are working on extricating one person at this stage,” the spokesperson said.

Two crews were sent to the scene, one from Kennington and one from Invercargill.

READ MORE:

* Car and truck collide in Southland, one person trapped

* Person dies in Manawatū crash

* One person hospitalised after garage fire in New Plymouth



A police spokesperson said the road was blocked and traffic would be diverted from the area.

Stuff The scene on Kennington Roslyn Bush Rd.

A Hato Hone St John spokesperson said they received reports of a crash and attended the scene with one ambulance and two rapid response vehicles.

“Two people have been taken to Kew Hospital by ambulance, one in critical condition and one in moderate condition,” they said.