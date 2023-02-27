Avaya vies for seventh win at GODZone

Team Avaya are set to be champs again at GODZone and are predicted to finish the race in only four of the 8.5 days set for the competition.

Adventure racing team Avaya is holding the top spot in the One New Zealand GODZone’s expedition race.

Avaya is made up of world-champion racers Nathan Fa’avae, Sophie Hart, Stu Lynch and Chris Forne, and if they take this year’s win, it will be their seventh one at GODZone.

GODZone is an annual non-stop race where teams must go through varying landscapes using different modes of transport including trekking, mountain biking, kayaking and rafting to complete a gruelling 578 km over 12 stages.

This year’s course will test competitors as they explore Te Anau in Fiordland,

This was the 11th edition of the world’s largest adventure race and the course had been testing athletes as they explored Te Anau in Fiordland.

On Monday Avaya were expected to finish the race between 10pm and midnight after having reached Pleasant Valley at 7am that morning.

They had just completed stage 8 of the course in the Takitimu Mountain Range.

Of the upcoming day ahead, team member Nathan Fa’avea said Monday brings a mystery.

“Today is going to be a bit of a mystery for us with a little 60km bike ride that should be relatively uneventful, I hope, but then there is quite a lengthy kayak stage down the Oreti River,” he said.

“What time we start to paddle today and the river levels will determine if we can clear it tonight and move forward with the course.”

Godzone/Stuff Team member Nathan Fa’avea has received an Officer of New Zealand Order of Merit for his continuing career in adventure racing.

Avaya had been leading the expedition since the beginning having only been overtaken once in the sixth stage by Team No Idea’s after completing Lake Monowai.

They quickly regained first place in the 50km Takitimu trek. Since then, they had been unstoppable in first place.

GODZone race director Warren Bates said Avaya was looking confident and untroubled at the front of the pack.

He said if they continued on with their “laser-guided focus” they could get through the kayak on Oreti River on Monday.

“If that happens, we expect they could criss the GODZone finish line in Riverton sometime between 10pm and midnight tonight while the rest of the chasing teams will get caught in the dark zone.”

The estimated win time was approximately five days, but Avaya was set to beat that.

GODZone started on February 23 and would finish March 4.