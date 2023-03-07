ICC ups support for city centre heritage painting, weatherproofing

Rising costs have been making life hard for owners of Invercargill’s city centre heritage buildings seeking to make improvements like facade repainting and weatherproofing, so the city council has tweaked support criteria in response to a drop in applications.

The fund which since 2019 has covered up to 80% of the total costs for eligible projects of less than $15,000 (GST excluded) and up to 50% for projects over that threshold.

The Invercargill City Council has decided to extend the threshold to $20,000 and is also considering whether to incorporate a contingency budget of up to 30%.

The $250,000 annual fund has in the past been over-subscribed each year but for the 2022-23 year was likely to be under-subscribed for the first time, the council’s heritage and urban design planner Shannon Baxter said in a report to councillors.

“Therefore, there is capacity to both increase the threshold and add a contingency budget without adversely affecting the overall fund budget,’’ she said.

During the past three funding rounds, council staff had noticed a decrease in scope for minor works, and an increase in emergency funding requests and retrospective applications to cover excess costs.

“This can be attributed to rising labour and material costs, labour shortages, difficulty in sourcing materials and unforeseen costs resulting from the uncertainty of working on heritage buildings,’’ she said.

The next annual funding decision meeting would be held on March 23.