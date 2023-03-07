Calls for improved safety around water after council sentenced in relation to toddler's pond death

The Gore District council wastewater ponds now have new high fencing around them after a three-year-old drowned in one of the ponds in January 2019.

Two national safety organisations have called for greater care around ponds, dams and water bores in the wake of the sentencing of Gore District Council in relation to the death of Lachlan Jones in one of its oxidation ponds.

In an emailed statement, WorkSafe New Zealand and Water Safety New Zealand said since 2013, ponds, dams, and water bores had claimed the lives of 16 people across Aotearoa.

Five of those were workplace fatalities, mostly on farms, however one victim was 3-year-old Jones.

Jones was found dead by a police dog handler on January 29, 2019, in the council’s southern wastewater pond after he went missing from his mother’s home on Salford St.

At the time of his death, police believed Lachlan had walked 1.2km from his mother’s home in Salford St and accidentally drowned in the ponds.

In court on Monday, Gore District Council was ordered to pay $55,000 to each of the Jones’ parents and to pay WorkSafe’s prosecution charges of more than $18,000.

Since the incident the fencing at the council’s three ponds has been strengthened.

In the statement, WorkSafe’s head of specialist interventions Dr Catherine Gardner said Lachlan’s death was a tragedy and although his death was on council property there were lessons for all businesses and organisations to heed.

SUPPLIED WorkSafe head of specialist interventions Dr Catherine Gardner said Lachlan’s death was a “tragedy”.

In particular, farms often have water hazards which should be mapped out, Gardner said.

“These are workplaces, so think closely about fencing around play areas, animal pens, work areas and water spots. Although you may know where these hazards are and to be careful, not everybody who comes onto your site does and you are responsible for their safety.”

Water Safety New Zealand’s spokesperson Gavin Walker said Jones was not the only child in the grim death tally.

Half of the 16 victims were children and the youngest was aged just 1.

“Which is eight young lives lost that could’ve been prevented,” Jones said.

“People don’t just drown at the beach, so those managing water hazards must take action to reduce the chance that another life is needlessly lost. Assume that anyone, including kids, will find their way to ponds, dams, or water bores on your site.”