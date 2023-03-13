Invercargill council to offer emailed rates bills

The service has been a long time coming (file photo).

The Invercargill City Council will make rates notices available by email from the middle of the year.

It is a practice other Southland councils have offered for the past five years as an optional alternative to printed-and-posted bills.

City ratepayers, if they choose, would likely be able to receive their July rates assessment via email, the council’s finance and assurance general manage Patricia Christie said.

“Other councils have made this available to ratepayers and we are pleased to also be able to begin providing this service,’’ she said.

Offering rates notices online would be “cost beneficial’’ for the council.

It sent out between 23,000 and 26,000 rates notices per quarter at a cost of about $2.50 each.

”Rates invoices via email will be vastly less expensive,’’ Christie said.

“We are partnering with transactional communications specialists Dataprint to provide this service to ratepayers.”

The Southland District Council started offering online rates notices in 2018.

Some 4500 of its ratepayers took up this option and the council reported the figure grows steadily every year.

The Gore District Council has also offered rates invoices via email for about five years and has just over 1000 ratepayers signed up to receive the notices that way.