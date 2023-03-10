Now we're getting somewhere - ICC gives heads-up of museum progress

A new Southland museum is now more clearly on the horizon.

Invercargill’s new museum will have strong interactive componentry, the ability to change its internal exhibit spaces, and offer a user experience that will tell Southland’s “amazing stories’’, both past and present, the project’s leadership team says.

The Invercargill City Council sought to lift the progress profile with a Facebook Live screening on Wednesday that emphasised the long-awaited project’s gathering momentum.

The council is investing nearly $40 million to develop the new Southland museum on the site of the existing pyramid building in Queen’s Park, which has been closed, as an earthquake risk, for five years.

A new shell building will be completed by December 2025, and opened the following year.

In a parallel project, a new storage facility is being built at Tisbury, freeing the Queens Park site to have more vibrant space for visitors.

The city councillor who has taken over the leadership of the project, Nigel Skelt, and programme director Lee Butcher, stressed that technology would be used for an interactive experience to tell what Skelt called Southland’s fantastic stories, not only from yesterday but current as well, in ways that worked for adults, children, locals and visitors.

The 11 applicants for the design-build building reflected the “huge buzz’’ the project had created not only in New Zealand, but Australia, Butcher said.

The winner would be announced in the next couple of weeks.

A separate contract for the museum’s internal “experience’’ would also go to market in coming weeks, and halfway through the year the two contracted teams would be cohesively merged, Butcher said.

Robyn Edie Henry the tuatara. Currently rehoused, along with his mates.

Asked whether ratepayers would be assured there would not be a huge budget blowout, Butcher said there were fixed budgets for different elements of the project, including appropriate contingencies to cover extras and surprises, and these had been clearly understood and adhered to.

As a result, the Tisbury storage facility was “on track, on time and on budget,’’ for its November completion, even though the intricacies involved in the safe storage of one of the largest collections in the country, 4.5 million artefacts, were extraordinary.

This included shelving costing $1 million.

The facility would be open for tours and public use, such as research, but it was not planned to be open for daily visitors to arrive en masse at will.

Asked about the museum’s capacity to host touring, or international, exhibitions, Lee said the design brief for big interchangeable spaces enabled that.

Skelt sounded a note of caution: “They don’t pay their own way, in general terms”.

But if the community, and community funders, were on board then for a sufficiently unique exhibition, it was not out of the question, he added.

The museum’s tuatara, long a stellar attraction, have been relocated while internal work is being done and the new location is being kept secret.

Skelt was only kidding when he announced he had them at home in a drawer.

The pair did reveal that the thinking involved two separate locations, one inside the museum and another in a facility in Queens Park itself, creating both an indoor and outdoor experience.