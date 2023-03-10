Rotary's 16 years of dictionary gifting in schools coming to an end

Donovan Primary School Children lining up to receive their Illustrated dictionaries from Rotary Club of Invercargill North.

Pupils at Donovan Primary School were some of the last to benefit from a Rotary Club tradition this week when they received their Usborne Illustrated Dictionary as part of the Dictionaries-In-Schools project.

Rotary Club of Invercargill North programme convenor Anne McCracken said every Year 4 pupil at all Invercargill primary schools has received a dictionary since the project was first introduced in 2007.

More than 12,000 dictionaries had been handed out, which cost more than $100,000.

McCracken said each pupil writes their name and the date on their own copy, shakes the hand of the Rotarian who gave the dictionary to them, and then has to find a nominated word.

READ MORE:

* Aoraki pupils receive dictionaries through Rotary initiative



“The pleasure on their faces is a joy to watch,’’ she said.