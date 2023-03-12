Pioneer settler John Kelly memorialised at Invercargill Central

An information panel was unveiled for the city’s first settler, John Kelly, at Invercargill Central on Saturday. Pictured is family historian Robert Kelly.

Descendants of Invercargill’s first European settler, John Kelly, gathered at Invercargill Central on Saturday for the unveiling of an information panel on the site he and his family had made the city’s first permanent home.

Invercargill Central’s centre manager Kelvin Mooney acknowledged that it was fitting the largest commercial development in Invercargill’s history encompassed the spot where Kelly and his family lived.

“It does feel somewhat full circle that this is where Invercargill was first settled and has now become a place of rebirth for the Invercargill CBD, with a focus on bringing the heart back to the city,’’ he said.

Kelly had turned his life around after being sentenced to deportation from England as a 15-year-old for stealing 13 yards of printed cotton.

Kavinda Herath/Stuff Among the crowd were a number of John Kelly’s descendants.

He was twice flogged while a convict in Newcastle, Australia - for disobedience and for absenting himself from church - and after serving nine years he received his Certificate of Freedom and arrived as a sealer at Codfish Island/Whenua Hou, then Ruapuke, settling with Kāi Tahu iwi.

He had several relationships with Māori including marrying a chief’s sister, Hine Tuhawaiki.

The couple had three children but after her death in 1849 he married Christian​ Niven (nee Swan) the following year and their blended family settled first in Bluff then the not-yet-existing Invercargill.

Some people had started to call the place Inverkelly but the emergent town was officially named in honour of the somewhat distant leader of the Otago settlement scheme, Captain William Cargill.

SUPPLIED The John Kelly information panel at Invercargill Central

Kelly died shortly after Invercargill was formally established and was the first entry in the local death register in 1857, However his son with Christian, John Kelly Jr, was the town’s first recorded birth.

The family’s biographer, Robert Kelly of Auckland, whose detection work uncovered John Kelly’s previously unknown past in England, was among the many family attendees at the ceremony.

He said it was fortunate Surveyor Alexander Garvie had indicated on his first plan for Invercargill the spot where Kelly had his whare, the huts on “Kelly’s Point’’ and the stockade for his cows.

New findings from old newspapers had shown that Kelly’s home and family unit had been a gathering point for new arrivals, he said.

Mooney said Invercargill Central sat on the longest continuously occupied area of Invercargill and was the location of some of the earliest built structures.

More than 760 boxes of archaeological material had been collected during the development.

“It was important to us to find a way to retain and celebrate our past, whilst looking to shape the future of Invercargill,’’ he said.

“Southland Heritage Month has provided us a wonderful opportunity to highlight and celebrate our history, and stories that have been unearthed.’’