Chief executive of leading tourism operator resigns

Stephen England-Hall speaking at the TSS Earnslaw's 110-year birthday voyage in Queenstown in 2022.

Chief executive of leading recreation, tourism and ski company RealNZ Stephen England-Hall has resigned.

The former chief executive of Tourism NZ has held the position since January 2021 and resigned to return to Auckland where his family lives.

“I’ve no role to go to at the moment, but I have a few irons in the fire,” he said.

“Since the news broke this morning the phone has been ringing.”

He acknowledged the faith investors and the Hutchins family had placed in him and his leadership team to “enable the company’s revival”.

When England-Hall took the position the company was known as Wayfare and in the middle of the Covid-19 crisis.

He oversaw private investment into the formerly, closely held Hutchins family company for the first time, restructured the group and launched the RealNZ brand.

“The thought was how you support one of the most iconic tourism groups in one of the most challenging times in its existence figuring out how to make the different experiences more accessible with digital competence and rebranding.

“From there it was a case of mobilising the team.”

Under England-Hall the company restructured, rebranded, refinanced, recapitalised and regrew revenues. The company said it was now on a path to recovery, entering the second half of this financial year materially ahead of plan.

England-Hall viewed the coming year optimistically.

“There has been very good demand this season. Tourism will be strong for the next 12 months; it will be very bright for the company and the industry.”

RealNZ chair Martin Dippie said England-Hall had done an outstanding job transforming the company and placing the business on a solid foundation.

“The RealNZ and Cardrona brands are in great shape to continue to outperform the market.”

Queenstown based RealNZ has a range of tourism operations, which includes Cardrona Alpine Resort, Treble Cone ski fields and the International Antarctic Centre in Christchurch.